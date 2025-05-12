Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
May 13, 2025

Well, all this has been known, so this is simply re-iterating the truth that the humanity has already discovered, often at great cost. As George Orwell said: "The people will believe what the media tells them they believe".

He addressed this in Animal Farm and in 1984, where he described an essential part of the process: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day be day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except the endless present in which the party is always right."

Again, Orwell merely observed and succinctly described the processes within the communist regimes, so this is not some kind of hypothesis or fiction. Millions of people have this experience.

