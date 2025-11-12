Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films in a video released by the Vatican.

His Holiness shared, “My four favorite films: It’s A Wonderful Life. Jimmy Stewart from 1946; The Sound of Music from 1965 with Julie Andrews; Ordinary People. The year was 1980. The stars were Donald Sutherland and Mary Tyler Moore; La Vita E Bella. 1997. Roberto Benigni.”

It’s a Wonderful Life

It’s a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a compassionate but frustrated man in Bedford Falls, who faces financial ruin and despair on Christmas Eve. An angel named Clarence intervenes, showing George what life would be like for his loved ones and town if he had never been born. Through this revelation, George rediscovers the profound impact of his kindness and chooses to embrace his wonderful life.

The Sound of Music

In 1930s Austria, spirited novice Maria becomes governess to the seven children of stern widower Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music. Through music and kindness, she revives the family’s joy and falls in love with the Captain. As Nazis annex Austria, the von Trapps must flee, using their voices to escape during a public performance.

Ordinary People

In Ordinary People, an affluent suburban family unravels after the accidental death of their eldest son: guilt-ridden teenager Conrad attempts suicide, his emotionally distant mother Beth clings to perfectionism, and his father Cal desperately seeks therapy to hold them together, exposing raw grief and fragile bonds.

La Vita E Bella

In La Vita è Bella (Life Is Beautiful), a whimsical Jewish-Italian bookshop owner, Guido, uses humor and imagination to shield his young son from the horrors of a Nazi concentration camp, transforming their grim imprisonment into a fantastical game to preserve the boy’s innocence and hope.

