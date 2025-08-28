Pope Leo XIV addressed a French delegation of Catholic politicians in Rome and instructed them to deepen their knowledge of Catholic social doctrine and “put it into practice.”

As originally reported and translated by Diana Montagna, Pope Leo XIV first reminded these politicians that their faith cannot be separated or put into a corner when they act as politicians. He said, “The salvation that Jesus won through His death and resurrection encompasses every dimension of human life—such as culture, economy and labor, family and marriage, the respect for human dignity and life, health, as well as communication, education, and politics.”

“Christianity cannot be reduced to a simple private devotion, for it entails a way of life in society imbued with the love of God and of neighbor, who in Christ is no longer an enemy but a brother,” he emphasized.

Later in his address he reiterated this while offering them clear advice, “Unite yourselves ever more closely to Jesus, live from Him, and bear witness to Him. There is no division within the personality of a public figure: there is not on one side the politician, and on the other the Christian. Rather, there is the politician who, under the gaze of God and of his conscience, lives out his commitments and his responsibilities in a Christian manner!”

“You are therefore called to strengthen yourselves in faith, to deepen your knowledge of doctrine—particularly of social doctrine—which Jesus taught to the world, and to put it into practice in the exercise of your responsibilities and in the drafting of laws,” he continued. “You must not therefore fear to propose it and to defend it with conviction: it is a doctrine of salvation that seeks the good of every human being, the building of societies that are peaceful, harmonious, prosperous, and reconciled.”

Additionally, he recognized that party directives can be opposed to the faith, but Catholic politicians “need courage: the courage at times to say, ‘No, I cannot!’ when the truth is at stake.”

As for how to obtain this courage, he again emphasized, “only union with Jesus—Jesus crucified!—will give you the courage to suffer for His name. He said to His disciples: ‘In the world you will have tribulation, but take courage! I have overcome the world’ (John 16:33).”

NEXT: Bishop Barron Explains How Limiting Freedom Brings One Closer To God