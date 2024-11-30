Doctor Who is about to return to the air after a typical hiatus between its episodic season and the Christmas Special. However, under the regime of Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa pushing heavy-handed identity politics, fans have been turned off to the BBC science fiction show. Now, pop culture expert Nerdrotic is demanding the show be canceled ahead of its controversial Christmas return.

When Russell T. Davies came back as showrunner of the BBC sci-fi program, he immediately took a hard pivot to identity politics. The 60th Anniversary Specials pushed a transgender “Rose” and featured Donna Noble lecturing David Tennant on being a “male-presenting Time Lord” in some of the cringiest dialogue to date. It only became worse as they intentionally cast an Indian actor as Sir Isaac Newton, a historical figure who was clearly not Indian—to provoke racial division.

This was done ahead of Ncuti Gatwa becoming The Doctor, which began a cynical marketing campaign stoking more racial divisions as Gatwa leaned into being black and LGBTQ. At one point, he challenged people not to watch the show and “touch grass,” which prompted a mass exodus from viewership, leading to a season with the lowest ratings of Doctor Who ever.

After the failed first season under Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa, a promotional push for more Doctor Who-related projects has begun, which shows they’ve learned nothing from the declining viewership. Davies announced a spinoff, The War Between The Land And Sea, which is currently filming. The show features UNIT and stars another black female lead, Gugu Mbathwa-Raw, who originally played Martha Jones’s sister, to try to push the diversity narrative.

It's also been announced that Millie Gibson, the blonde Doctor Who companion from Ncuti Gatwa’s era, will be replaced by an Indian woman, Varada Sethu. This will completely remove any British persons from the main character castings.

Fans reacted poorly to all of these changes to the show, which gave Doctor Who its lowest ratings of all time.

The upcoming Christmas Special has already received grumblings from fans. Stephen Moffat has been announced as returning to the show to write, but fans discovered Doctor Who, traditionally a family show, has hired an “intimacy coordinator” for the episode. This position is usually one to manage sex scenes between actors as to not have liability for harassment claims.

Doctor Who already has had issues in the past with John Barrowman, the actor who played Captain Jack, who has been alleged to have flashed the cast of the show with his wild antics.

Now, Nerdrotic has chimed in on the upcoming Christmas Special after BBC began its advertising campaign for the upcoming installment. He reacted to a Radio Times promotional piece which was titled “Doctor Who Christmas Special Will Solve ‘Longest-Standing Mystery.’’

Taking a screenshot of the article title, Nerdrotic asked, “How has the show not been canceled yet? #RIPDoctorWho”

He received hundreds of responses from Doctor Who fans voicing their disdain for the current iteration of the show, which seems to be a regular sentiment involving fans.

Russell T. Davies riled up fans against this incarnation of the show before it even aired, giving an interview to the Radio Times stating the first season would upset fans and “annoy people,” making it clear he is intentionally causing outrage with what fans consider poor writing choices for future Doctor Who episodes.

What do you think of the new Doctor Who Christmas Special and Nerdrotic’s reaction? Become a paid member to leave a comment and support our journalism.

For a great alternative science fiction story with thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon! Black Friday Sale only 99 cents!

NEXT: Doctor Who Future In Question As Disney+ Doesn't Include Show In 2025 Preview And Insiders Rumor Season 2 Is Delayed