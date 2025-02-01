Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie peterson's avatar
Jamie peterson
Feb 5, 2025

I personally never really cared what John Campea has ever said because he talks down to his audience like he thinks his poo don’t stink. I listen or watch his videos sparingly because I can’t stand how mean he is.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture