Pop culture commentator John Campea defended Anthony Mackie’s recent comments regarding Captain America and even took it a step further claiming Captain America has never represented America.

Actor Anthony Mackie recently did a press appearance for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film where he shared his opinion that Captain America should not represent America.

He said, “For me Captain America represents a lot of different things. And I don’t think the term 'America' should be one of those representations.”

He added, "It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."

In response to this, Campea said, “I got a newsflash for you, Captain America has never represented America. Captain America has been a symbol of idealism about what America should aspire to. Captain America isn’t a symbol and never has been a symbol for the world.”

Ironically, he then claimed, “Captain America has been a symbol for America. He’s supposed to embody the things that inspire America. He’s supposed the ideal that America strives for. That’s what Captain America is.”

Campea then attempted to deflect legitimate criticism of Mackie’s comments by implying that anyone who was criticizing him was talking about the various traits he described him by.

He said, “And now maybe you’re somebody who doesn’t think honor, dignity, and integrity represent America. Okay, that’s on you. If you don’t think those things represent America than maybe there are bigger problems.”

To be clear, to my knowledge, no one has criticized Mackie for how he described Captain America’s various traits.

Nevertheless, Campea attempts to burn the straw man he conjured up, “When asked about what are the things that Captain America represents, and he says the highest ideal of characteristics: honor, dignity, and character. America is not a trait. America is not a characteristic.”

“And guess what? America is a country that hates itself,” he continued. “Everybody knows that. I didn’t just say something that’s a hot take. You all know that. Everybody agrees. So when somebody who’s more on the left thinks, ‘Well, Captain America should represent left America.’ Somebody on the right will think, ‘Well, Captain America represents the right wing America.’ So what is he supposed to so?”

Campea then unwittingly doubled down on agreeing with Mackie’s critics while attempting to criticism them. He said, “Does Captain America represent the term America? No, he’s a symbol for America. He’s an inspiration for America. He’s supposed to uphold and embody the highest ideals that America strives for. And that’s what he said. Captain America is honor, his dignity, his integrity.

Hilariously, Campea would then unintentionally insult himself, “And the fact that there are a bunch of p***ies out there virtual signaling, making this a big deal like, ‘Oh my god!’ Just shows what an absolute wuss you are. Because he said something that was exactly right.”

The idea that a character named Captain America does not represent America is just absurd on its face. His name is Captain America.

The fact that Campea is attempting to defend it while also unwittingly agreeing with Mackie’s critics just shows how unserious he is.

What do you make of Campea’s attempted defense of Anthony Mackie?

