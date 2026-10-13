Polygon ran an opinion column on Oct. 12 headlined “Doctor Who’s showrunner is right: Hate is ruining Star Wars,” built on one line from Russell T. Davies’s new memoir: “Doctor Who, Star Trek, Star Wars, they’re all being brought down by contempt.” Writer Aimee Hart uses it to blame an “industrialized online hate economy” and cites fans attacking cast members as the proof.

The column never asks who started the fight. Over the last two years the stars and creators of Doctor Who, The Acolyte and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy have answered critics in public, and Davies himself has offered several different explanations for why his show struggled.