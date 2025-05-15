Actress Natasha Lyonne, known for her roles in Orange is the New Black, Poker Face, and American Pie, defended transgender ideology by claiming, “It’s no one’s business what somebody’s privates are.”

In an interview with Glamour, Lyonne was asked, “You’re an icon within the queer community after your amazing performance in But I’m A Cheerleader – what does that mean to you, particularly in the current climate with Trump in power and the Supreme Court challenging trans women’s very existence?”

She replied, “Well, I'm so grateful for it, and I am not sure that I completely identify with this projected female dream that winning at life is finding that dude and putting on a crockpot or something. It's never really been my trip. So regardless of, well, I do love dudes, but I do think that everybody in this life is entitled to equal rights and the dignity of their experience.”

“And I certainly think that it's absolutely insane to judge somebody's personal freedoms on the basis of… what are we even talking about? It's no one's business what somebody's privates are,” she continued. “What a weird head trip to get involved in.”

“I think it's important to also let people have their belief systems… People are attracted who they're attracted to. It's just none of your business, mind your own business,” she stated. “I loathe racism. I hate inequality in all forms. I think it's insane that somebody thinks that they have a right to tell a woman about her power to choose. To quote Sarah Silverman, ‘If men could get abortions, they'd be available at ATMs everywhere’. So I don't know how they think the babies got in there, but the answer was firm. So it's a real case closed and I'm not a fan.”

Transgenderism was condemned by Pope Francis as “the worst danger of our time” during an address to participants in the International Conference Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards An Anthropology Of Vocations.

He added that “this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity.”

Furthermore, as Bishop Burbidge points out in his A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology, “We know from biology that a person's sex is genetically determined at conception and present in every cell of the body. Because the body tells us about ourselves, our biological sex does in fact indicate our inalienable identity as male or female. Thus, so-called “transitioning” might change a person's appearance and physical traits (hormones, breasts, genitalia, etc.) but does not in fact change the truth of the person's identity as male or female, a truth reflected in every cell of the body. Indeed, no amount of ‘masculinizing’ or ‘feminizing’ hormones or surgery can make a man into a woman, or a woman into a man.”

As far as the claim that it is no one’s business, one wonders if Lyonne would tell that to the rape victims at New York’s Rikers Island jail.

NBC New York reported back in January 2024 that a man pretending to be a woman raped a female prisoner. In fact the outlet reported that “even after warnings and complaints, the victim said correction officers failed to remove the alleged perpetrator from female housing, despite allegedly propositioning the victim sexually and groping her in the shower. Days later, the victim claims she was sexually assaulted in her sleep by the perpetrator.”

In fact, there are numerous examples of this happening in Virginia, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Wisconsin, and elsewhere.

Interestingly enough as more and more critics of wokeness are pointing out, Lyonne connects transgenderism to feminism and child murder as well. It’s because they are indeed connected. Father John Naugle puts it succinctly, “Woke, properly defined, is a radical rejection of reality itself which takes the form of a proxy war against the Creator whose existence is denied. Marxism and Communism precede wokism in exactly this manner as it was a project in atheistic materialism (which it learned from the ‘liberal’ West!) which denied the anthropological truth about what man really is and therefore the necessity of private property.”

“The sexual revolution is the accelerant which spread the fire of reality-denial far and wide. Widespread fornication, contraception, adultery, divorce, abortion and sodomy are a direct assault on who we are as men and women, and therefore destructive not merely of individual souls but of nations themselves,” he continues. “It is impossible for a nation to do anything other than self-destruct once the ‘culture of death’ is so firmly entrenched.”

“Becoming ‘woke’ is simply the final unhinged step that claims that reality itself can and should be jettisoned so as to welcome in the progressive utopia where no actions or vices ever have consequences in this life and nothing comes after the death which your doctor should offer to you the moment your continued existence in this world becomes anything less than pleasant,” he declares.

What do you make of Lyonne’s defense of transgenderism?

