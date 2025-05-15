Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 15, 2025

So the regular Hollywood position. The troons made their privates everybody's business and now they don't like the results of that.

Reply
Share
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
May 15, 2025

"It’s no one’s business what somebody’s privates are.”

Your terms are acceptable. You do realize that that means that we should never hear anyone describe themselves as "trans", right? *Right?*

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture