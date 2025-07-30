Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Jul 30

Why do they pay for art? There is a massive fan base. Host a fan art site. "We may use any all or none of the art posted on cards. Atribution only."

Reply
Share
1 reply
Proto's avatar
Proto
Jul 31

People act as of Pokemon isn’t the most low effort franchise ever that never bucks trends, always plays it safe, are litigious and will begrudgingly improve when things finally start slowing down. I absolutely hate the Pokemon Company and the fans deserve the slop they pump out

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture