by Eddy Brock

Pokémon GO developer Niantic has once again angered its dedicated player base with nonsensical changes that seem to serve no purpose beyond chasing fickle diversity trends. The latest update replaces the classic avatar creator with a severely limited system that strips away player choice and customization options under the guise of “inclusivity.”

Rather than expand representation, Niantic's new changes actively limit self-expression by enforcing restrictive standards that satisfy neither the existing Pokémon GO player base nor those supposedly being catered to. Male and female categories have been removed entirely, replacing varied body types with a handful of androgynous, sexless templates. Diverse hairstyles once available to all are now segmented into “masculine” and “feminine” options, alienating those who do not conform.

The Pokémon GO update has been nearly universally rejected by women players who previously felt empowered to create avatars matching their self-image. Now they are left with a pitiful selection of presets that lack even basic anatomical accuracy. All to satisfy a well-funded extremist ideology obsessed with erasing femaleness rather than empowering real women.

Rather than enhance customization that would make Pokémon GO a fan-centered classic, Niantic has limited it severely under the laughable guise of being more “inclusive.” Female players have lost assets they spent years cultivating thanks to developers prioritizing politics over their existing audience.

These decisions did not occur in a vacuum. Niantic has clearly signaled its intent to leverage Pokémon GO as a vehicle for promoting DEI political finances above entertaining their customers. Why else gut customization and limit choice if not to push a bought-and-paid agenda?

Casualties of a misguided corporate directive more interested in public posturing than actually improving representation or gameplay; Pokémon GO just happens to be the latest victim.

Players once able to craft unique digital identities reflecting their true selves now find their agency removed by paternalistic developers enforcing restrictive standards under the guise of “progress.” This is not real inclusivity - it is the replacement of choice with conformity. Niantic is a part of a wider plague; a product of insular corporate groupthink run amok in service of petty DEI radicalism.

Pokémon GO should not exist to broadcast developer ideology or score imaginary diversity points - it exists to bring joy and fulfillment to players. Yet this update serves only a warped internal sense of virtue, not the DEI millions who fuel Niantic’s success. How long until these players realize they are regarded not as valued customers, but as subjects of an imposed orthodoxy?

If Niantic refuses to reverse course and return creative control to players, they risk hemorrhaging a loyal Nintendo base. Because at its core, this “update” represents utter contempt for the very women gamers it claims to empower. No amount of contrived buzzwords can disguise the fact that real inclusivity has been replaced by exclusion - all to better serve Niantic's egos and the wallets of those in control.

Pokémon GO deserves better. Players deserve better.

What do you think about Niantic's decisions? Are Niantic responsible for the update being this bland or are there "larger" DIE forces at play? Let us know in the comments.

