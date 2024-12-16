The plot for Naughty Dog’s newly announced game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has allegedly leaked.

A 4Chan user shared a summary of the alleged leak and claimed it “was sent to a handful of gaming Journalists, the most notable of whom includes Jason Schreier, but they are debating whether or not to share it. The leaker is supposedly a disgruntled [Naughty Dog] member who hates the direction the company is going as Druckmann gets more powerful and influential (part of the reason why Schreier is hesitant to give the OK).”

The summary begins, “The player character, Jordan, was a member of “The Five Aces,” a band of notorious criminals. The leader, Luis (Tony Dalton) disappeared without a trace, causing the Five to drift apart. The reason for Jordan’s shaved head, the absurd reaction to which [Naughty Dog] fully expected, is to serve the hiding of her identity, as she is a wanted criminal. Jordan works as a bounty hunter purely as a means to find her former partners, Particularly Luis, who she sees as a father figure.”

It continues, “Kumail Nanjiani plays Colin, the comic relief of the crew. The tutorial and opening mission is on Sempiria’s moon, leading to Jordan chasing Colin into space. An important note from the leak is that there will be no space combat, the aforementioned segment is a cutscene. As they fly into Sempiria’s atmosphere, an EMP wave disables both ships, leading them to crash in different locations.”

“The bulk of the game is described as an ‘open world Uncharted mixed with Sci-Fi elements’. The majority of enemy combatants are AI driven machines, but with a wide variety of types. Melee, ranged, and even vehicle combat are in the game. The base of operations in the game is your crashed ship, which can be customized. As you find each member of your old crew, they will join you on the ship (with seamless interactions depending on the day/night cycle, think RDR2) in your search for Luis,” it states.

The leak goes on, “The gist of the plot is that Luis sent a message to all members of the Five, excluding Jordan, to meet him on the planet. They were specifically instructed to come alone, and not to mention this to the other members. Once 3 members of the crew (besides Luis) join you, the game takes a hard turn. An underground dwelling race of “aliens,” known as Sempirians, kidnap Jordan’s teammates. The ship, with all its decorations and customization, is destroyed. Inspired by ME2’s Collectors event.

As for the Sempirians, it reveals, “The Sempirians resemble humans with some notable differences, including the ability to sprout large insect legs that allow them to scale walls, as well as night vision. With more of a survival horror shift, you make your way through underground tunnels to try and save your crew.”

“Eventually you reach where they are held, where it is revealed Luis is preparing to execute them in front of a horde of angry Sempirians,” it states. “Jordan interrupts, begging to know why Luis is doing this. Luis explains the big twist of the game, that the Sempirians were once humans who were teleported to the planet thousands of years ago as a side effect of the quantam experimentation needed to develop distant space faring technology. When Luis crashed on the planet, he found himself empathizing with their race, promising to help support their desire to return to Earth (Druckmann apparently had read Heart of Darkness which inspired this plot point).”

The leak continues, “The Sempirian religion, founded by ‘The Heretic Prophet,’ stated generations upon generations would suffer until a Messiah arrived to lead Sempirians to their ancestral home, where they would reclaim the land and purge its inhabitants. The AI software and battle machinery on the planet was constructed over thousands of years to assist in invading Earth. However, the technology needed for a ship to pierce Sempiria’s atmosphere without being disabled by its unique qualities could not be figured out.”

“Jordan is forced to watch as each of her companions are shot in the head by Luis,” it states. “She begs to know why he is doing this. Luis informs her she was never meant to be here, it’s why he didn’t call her to come. He was using his former partners’ presence on the planet as means to end.”

“Luis has an affection for Jordan, so he orders the Sempirisms to detain her while they fight Galactipol and take their ships,” it alleges. “Jordan escapes, and the the final act has the player tear through a war zone between the two sides, ultimately resulting in Jordan chasing Luis down and killing him as he operates a huge tank. Luis’ dying words are to ask Jordan to continue his work, that the Sempirians deserve to see their home again.”

“The player has the choice to use the tank to destroy Sempirian robots, leaving them defenseless to be slaughtered by Galactipol…Or destroy Galactipol ships. After either choice is made, you find Luis’ old ship and fly into space, the ending depending on which choice you made,” the alleged leak concludes.

In a blog post, Druckmann provided a brief synopsis for the game, “Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.”

What do you make of this alleged leak?

NEXT: