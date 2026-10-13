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Gt's avatar
Gt
1h

Not paying for either!

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
43m

It does say $149.99 for a collectors box. It just doesn't say what's in it.

Is it false advertising? Maybe, but they never said the game was in it.

Is it unethical? Hell yes. Ripping people off is ripping people off. But until people stop falling for it, they'll keep doing it.

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