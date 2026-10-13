PlayStation is selling the God of War Laufey Collector Box for $149.99 with the game sold separately, and fans are lining it up beside Rockstar’s $399.99 GTA VI Collector’s Edition, which also ships without the game.

Pre-orders for the box opened Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, according to the PlayStation Blog. Within hours, posts on X were calling it a scam.

What $149.99 Buys

The Collector Box lists at $149.99 in the U.S., €149.99 in Europe and £129.99 in the U.K. It holds a light-up Faye statue, a 51-card Oracle Deck and a physical mini artbook. The listing is labeled “(game sold separately).”

The statue is eight inches tall and shows Faye, Phranque and Rue fighting Begtse’s soldiers. PlayStation says the box comes in “highly limited quantities” and “exclusively direct from PlayStation (where available).”

God of War Laufey launches on PlayStation 5 on Feb. 16, 2027. The post lists no price for the Standard Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Fans: “A New Level of Scam”

Bad Leroy Brown (@Levonaxper) posted at 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 13: “Collector Edition without game is a new level of scam from Sony and Rockstar.” The post shows about 48,000 views and 1,500 likes.

Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) wrote: “Collector’s box without a game 😅💿 What a joke your company have become.” It shows 29,000 views and 1,100 likes.

CaptainUSATX posted a “NO DISC?? NO BUY” meme with the line “Another scam like the GTA VI ‘Collector’s Edition’.” It shows 3,200 views and 124 likes.

TBAG (@TBagGamingYT) posted the PlayStation listing and wrote: “”Game sold separately” are you kidding me!?!?!? You pay $150 and you dont even get the game???” It shows 6,900 views and 219 likes.

The GTA VI Box Set the Template

Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection in late September at $399.99 in the U.S., £350 in the U.K. and $559 in Canada. Dexerto reports it holds a six-inch Macca the Gator figure with a stash compartment, Oakley Frogskins sunglasses, a New Era snapback, a crossbody bag and other merchandise, and that “You don’t get a copy of the game with that, however.”

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Collector’s Box cost $99.99 and also left out the game, which makes the GTA VI box roughly four times the price. Pre-orders ran to GTA VI‘s Nov. 19 launch. Neither report includes a Rockstar statement on the price or the missing game. Fans objected within days and there’s still a boycott going.

PlayStation’s box is cheaper by $250. The structure is the same: a collector’s package, no game, and a second purchase needed to play. CaptainUSATX’s post draws that line directly, and Bad Leroy Brown’s names both companies. The GTA VI fight had been about one publisher’s price. This one makes it a pattern.

With Rockstar’s $399.99 box and now PlayStation’s $149.99 box both asking collectors to buy the game again, will a collector’s package without the game become the industry’s new default, or the point where buyers stop paying?