NeverForget1776
NeverForget1776
Oct 14

I believe the move to a PS6 feels faster than the move to the PS5 b/c the period of the PS4 feels like we had a lot more successful games on it then we've had for the PS5. Aside from the 1st GOD OF WAR and the 1st SPIDERMAN games along with GHOST OF Tsushima what successful PS5 games have we had? I don't mean ones that make money but that stand out too?

The era of the PS5 has been light on hit games. Its looking like its era will end with eth release of GTA6 the most anticipated game in gaming history. If PS6 has a similar history to PS5 I fear PS6 will be the last PS Console for most will have lost faith in the console.

Someone at SONY needs to light a fire under the asses of these studio heads and make it absolutely clear NO MORE MESSAGINGING in the games and no more bad mouthing the customer base. There is protentional still but only if the wrong people are purged from the system.

