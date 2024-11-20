Frontier Games’ most recent release Planet Coaster 2 replaced male and female options in its character creator with “Shape 1” and “Shape 2.”

As revealed by YouTuber whtemke23 during a playthrough of Planet Coaster 2, the game uses Shape 1 and Shape 2 instead of male and female in its character creator.

While creating his character, he commented, “Shape 1 and Shape 2, come on, guys, you don’t need to do all that.”

Not only does it rename male and female to Shape 1 and Shape 2, but it allows players to put female voices on male bodies and vice versa.

Unsurprisingly, Frontier Games has a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion section on their website where it states, “At Frontier, we recognise the richness that diversity brings to our organisation.”

It adds, “We have a number of employee-led networks that advocate for their community, bringing together employees who share a common bond and offering them encouragement and support. We help them to deliver activities and raise awareness. The team share a rich tapestry of culture and diversity which aids the business in bringing authenticity and representation to our games and player communities.”

Frontier Games’ Founder and President David Braben also appears to be a supporter of the LGBTQ+ agenda.

Back in 2012, he supported the idea of creating a “gay gun” in Modern Warfare to own the “homophobes.”

This removal of sex has been condemned by Pope Francis as the “worst danger of our time” during an address to participants in the International Conference Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards An Anthropology Of Vocations.”

Pope Francis said, “It is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

“I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity,” he continued. “Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

Pope Francis. Photo Credit: Palácio do Planalto from Brasilia, Brasil, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

