Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Jun 19, 2025

“A different take” doesn’t fill me with confidence.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve's avatar
Steve
Jun 19, 2025

Leave it alone.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture