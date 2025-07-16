A petition has been launched to get Warner Bros. Discovery to shut down its new pro-polygamy and LGBTQ+ show Polyfamily.

America Needs Fatima has created the petition, which has already been signed by nearly 15,000 people, calling for “the immediate cancellation” of the show.

In a press release back in March, Warner Bros. Discovery shared that the show provides a deep dive “into the world of polyamory and non-traditional family structures. The show follows two married couples, Alysia & Tyler and Sean & Taya, who have chosen to live together as a closed quad. In this unconventional family set up, Tyler is dating Sean’s wife, Taya, and Sean is dating Tyler’s wife, Alysia. With four children already and another on the way, the quad is redefining what it means to be a family.”

The press release adds, “Alysia & Tyler have been married for 11 years and came into the quad with two school-aged children of their own. Since joining the quad, Alysia gave birth to her third child. Meanwhile, Sean & Taya, married for six years, welcomed her first baby after becoming a quad, and now Taya is about to give birth to her second child. With five kids in the picture, things are bound to get complicated, especially since the biological father of the three younger kids remains unknown. The quad has intentionally chosen not to find out who the father is to avoid jealousy and remain committed and equal parents – which they discover is much easier in theory than in practice.”

Additionally, the show is promoting the LGBTQ+ agenda as well with The Daily Mail reporting in May that Taya reveals on the show, “So I consider myself pansexual and Alicia and I have fun together flirting back and forth, but she's straight. The way that our dynamic is and her sexuality, it's just doesn't line up. I love my family and I love my life, but I do feel like something is missing and that's a connection with a woman. It's the one need that I can't get met within the rules of our quad and it's something that I would like to explore.”

America Needs Fatima describes the show as “an attack against the moral established by God, Who declared that marriage is an indissoluble union between one man and one woman. We must oppose this abomination in America and keep polygamy, ‘polyamory’, and ‘pansexuality’ from being socially accepted.”

The petition, which is addressed to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, specifically states, “I demand the immediate cancellation of the scandalous show, ‘Polyfamily,’ which seeks to portray a ‘family’ of two couples as normal, especially as spouses are "shared" and one character is a homosexual. This is an attack on the family by normalizing irregular, sinful relationships, and involves children. Most importantly, this is an attack against God and His Law regarding marriage and the family. I urge you to cancel this series at once. Stop attacking the family!”

Do you plan on signing the petition?

