Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason the Gentleman's avatar
Jason the Gentleman
Jun 11, 2025

I have done so. Those petitions are not exactly powerful, but taking small steps to make ones disapproval known to TPTB is probably worth the 30 seconds. Now to unsubscribe from their emails again....

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 11, 2025

I want him to stay, because I want the series to fail.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture