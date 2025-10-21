America Needs Fatima has launched a petition to get Magnolia Pictures to cancel its upcoming film The Carpenter’s Son starring Nicolas Cage for its blasphemy against Jesus Christ, the living God-man.

The petition letter, which is addressed to Magnolia Pictures’ co-CEO’s Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley, states:

I object to the blasphemous film “The Carpenter’s Son,” which is a horror-style film centered on Jesus, Mary and Joseph. This is a mockery of the Sacred Person of Jesus Christ, and the dignity of the Holy Family.



Not only is the movie based off of the gnostic and apocryphal “Infancy Gospel of Saint Thomas,” but the film also centers around a rebellious and horrific young “Jesus.”



This is a blasphemy, and is offensive to numerous Christians and to God Himself.



I urge you to cancel this offensive film at once, and apologize.

As of writing the petition has been signed by nearly 16,000 individuals.

Along with the petition America Needs Fatima points out how the film is blasphemous. First, it points to the film’s trailer, “The trailer itself leaves no room for doubt: tense music accompanies frightful scenes of groaning and distressed actors, interspersed with scenes of a corpse wrapped in linen, and ‘Joseph’ facing a menacing, convulsive youthful ‘Jesus,’ who hisses and roars like a possessed soul. At the height of ‘Jesus’ roaring, the linen-wrapped corpse begins to scream, and the noise and images stop abruptly, replaced by a black title screen with the buzzing sound of flies.”

From there the organization points to synopses of the film from IMDb and Letterboxd. On IDMb, the synopsis states , “Family hiding in Roman Egypt. Son known as ‘the Boy’ doubts guardian ‘the Carpenter’, rebelling with mysterious powers. As he uses abilities, they face natural and divine horrors.”

At Letterboxd it states, “A boy, known only as ‘The Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, ‘The Carpenter’, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.”

Deadline also confirmed the film is based on the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas, “Inspired by the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas, The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. Known only as ‘the Boy’, the son is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors both natural and divine.”

Finally, America Needs Fatima stated, “Christ came to redeem mankind and save man’s soul. He was always merciful and just as the circumstances required. He was even angry against those who abused God’s Commandments or spurned the spirit of the law. But in all, His Sacred Person was never an object of horror, but the perfect balance of Justice and Mercy. That is why this film is an insult to the Our Lord’s Perfection, and is inspired by a source condemned by the Church.”

