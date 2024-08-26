Marvel Comics seems to have tried everything they can possibly to do to keep their readers from wanting to purchase Amazing Spider-Man over the last couple of decades. Now, the internet is mocking the latest in Zeb Wells’ run as Peter Parker gets completely cucked by what appears to be a self-insert character who’s dating Mary Jane.

The troubles for Amazing Spider-Man started with J. Michael Straczynski’s run and “Sins Past.” In this abomination of a storyline, Gwen Stacy gets ruined forever as it’s revealed she slept with Norman Osborn (in the first cucking of Peter Parker) to have two children with him who came back to attack Spider-man.

Not to outdo himself, Straczynski then penned the infamous “One More Day,” in which Peter Parker sells his soul to the devil, ridding of his marriage to Mary Jane Watson, in exchange for his frail old aunt getting a couple more years (if that) back on his life. This storyline was so atrocious that even JMS wanted his name removed, claiming it was an editorially mandated trainwreck by Joe Quesada.

Since then, Dan Slott took the reins and had Otto Octavious take over Peter Parker’s body in a weird situation where it appears Doc Ock raped Mary Jane in his Superior Spider-Man.

Readers have mostly rejected anything in the main line of Spider-Man since much of this has occurred since the situations insult the characters and long-time fans. If he were alive today, one can only imagine what co-creator Steve Ditko would think about what Marvel Comics has done to his creation.

Zeb Wells has been universally reviled by readers left and right as one of the worst writers in Amazing Spider-Man history, which says something, given how poorly Marvel Comics has treated the character. The storyline opened with Mary Jane having disappeared into an alternate dimension and coming back with two children, which outraged fans—and later was revealed that they weren’t hers. It began with what would be a sour taste to years of bad comics that people wished would end.

From here, the ASM team turned Mary Jane into a superhero called Jackpot in a completely cringy move. Then, the book was used to do a publicity stunt death of the new Muslim Ms. Marvel, who was brought back only a few months later in a different book.

Much of the storyline has been nearly incomprehensible as Zeb Wells has thrown the kitchen sink at this run. From magical spears that capture “sins” to an alternate dimension parody of Spider-Man named Rek-Rap, it became difficult to follow, to say the least. The series jumped the shark in recent issues when they revealed Peter Parker as a “Spider-Goblin.”

But now, readers are making fun of another scene where Peter Parker gets cucked by the mysterious Paul, the man Mary Jane came back from the alternate dimension with at the beginning of the run.

In the scene, Peter Parker is having dinner at Mary Jane and Paul’s apartment, where he thanks Paul for the chicken as he undresses to become Spider-Man. Mary Jane tells Peter to get home safe, and the two call it a night together as Peter leaves. The scene made the internet go wild, as it appeared like Peter Parker was in a triple situation that looked like a meme version of cuckoldry happening in Amazing Spider-Man.

The funniest part is that Paul has been revealed to be a Zeb Wells self-insert. The crack investigators at r/SpiderMan observed that Paul looks suspiciously like Zeb Wells with dark hair, causing the internet to roar with laughter over the scene depicted in Amazing Spider-Man.

.

With fans loathing this run, thankfully, it will end soon, as it was announced a few months ago that Zeb Wells would be off the book. Still, the damage is done. Can Peter Parker ever be recovered as a character?

Leave a comment about what you think of the Cucktacular Spider-Man.

If you enjoy Fandom Pulse and want to support our efforts in creating an alternative to mainstream entertainment, back the new science fiction graphic novel, The Hidden Emperor on Kickstarter now!