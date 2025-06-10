After reprinting the Marvel Comics line in a prestige format for decades, Marvel has canceled the Marvel Masterworks line, failing to complete several of its most popular classic storylines, leaving fans incensed at the incomplete collections. Industry Veteran Writer Peter Tomasi has joined in the chorus to protest Marvel’s cancelation and try to get the line restarted.

Marvel Masterworks represents one of the comic industry's most successful preservation efforts, serving as Marvel's flagship line of premium hardcover collections that have kept classic comics in print for over five decades. Launched in 1987, the Masterworks line systematically reprints Marvel's most significant runs in chronological order, from the company's Golden Age origins through its modern era.

These oversized hardcover volumes feature restored artwork printed on high-quality paper, often presenting the material in better condition than the original publications. The line covers virtually every major Marvel character and creative team, from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's foundational Fantastic Four and X-Men runs to Chris Claremont's definitive X-Men stories and Frank Miller's groundbreaking Daredevil work.

What makes Marvel Masterworks valuable is its commitment to comprehensive coverage rather than cherry-picking only the most famous issues. Each volume typically collects 10-12 consecutive issues, preserving complete storylines and creative runs that might otherwise be lost to time. This approach has kept thousands of classic comics accessible to new generations of readers who would never encounter them otherwise.

However, in recent years, other forms of reprints have become viable for comics and much more popular than the expensive Masterworks such as the Omnibus collections and Marvel Epic Collections, in which readers can get a lot more issues for a lower price point, though largely because of the restoration work the Marvel Masterworks already did to create top-quality presentations.

This last week, Marvel announced they would be shelving their Masterworks line as sales have plummeted on them as a result. This led to a lot of long-time collectors becoming incensed as they’ve collected these books for decades and are faced with incomplete storylines.

One fan vented his frustration on the matter, saying, “We are only 1 volumes away from getting McFarlane Spidey. 2 volumes from completing Mantlos Hulk, Simonsons Thor ,and Sterns Avengers. 1 volume each from finishing Tomb of Dracula and Werewolf by Night and Marvel 2 in 1. And they are just flat out stopping them.”

Ordinary fans aren’t the only ones who feel betrayed by this announcement, long-time Marvel and DC Comics writer Peter J. Tomasi took to X to call for Marvel to relaunch the line.

He said, “I have all 378 current Marvel Masterworks! Please @Marvel keep them going or at least wrap up a few of them that only need a@volume or two to finish current arcs! Let @marvel know ya want them to keep publishing #savemarvelmasterworks #marvelmasterworks”

In the current environment where anyone can print on demand to order, it seems if there are even a few hundred people willing to complete these lines of Marvel Masterworks, it will make sense for Marvel to do so. It would demonstrate commitment to the fans and build goodwill, something very important in the current environment where sales have been slipping for books all around.

What do you think of Marvel Comics canceling its Marvel Masterworks line and the call for it to continue? Leave a comment and let us know.

