Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Sep 26

Is Pete Davidson that stupid? Why would anyone want to give that goblin, Pedro Pascal, a chance?

Reply
Share
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
Sep 27

Funny how a complete zero like davidsin is giving career "advice" to someone twice his age. Baggy-eyed mutant.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture