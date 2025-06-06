'Persona 4 Remake' Announcement Rumored For Xbox Games Showcase
A new rumor suggests that Atlus will announce a Persona 4 Remake during the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on June 8th.
MP1st’s Alex Co reported on June 5th that the Persona 4 Remake will be one of the “megaton announcements” during the Xbox Games Showcase.
Co shared, “A source familiar with the situation has confirmed to MP1st today that Persona 4 Remake will be revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8.”
This report was then affirmed by Michael Hoglund and Jez Corden at Windows Central who reported, “We can further corroborate the report that, according to our own sources, the game will be announced during the showcase.”
This is not the first indication that a Persona 4 Remake has been in the works. Back in March X user ScrambledFaz discovered that the domain p4re.jp was registered on March 20th.
He noted that the p3re.jp domain had also been previously registered just three months before Atlus revealed the Persona 3 Remake that eventually released in 2024.
Furthermore, Atlus announced the Persona 3 Remake during the Xbox Games Showcase back in 2023.
Are you interested in a Persona 4 Remake?
the persona series takes the outright satanism and gnosticism of the "smt" series and adds in jungian "vitalist" style satanism (which is the belief that sadomasochism, rape, and then murder will ritualistically create the antichrist) on top.
jung is what crowley based his "sex magick" on.
the earliest games in the series were about attempts to use cloning to make the antichrist, or something similar.
the third game was about trying to have sex with as many high school kids as possible, while ritualistically committing suicide to summon demons to "empower" your characters, before the main character "crucifies" himself to stop a demon.
the fifth game was about finding out how the only "free" people are murderers and rapists and pdfs, and the main character (who is directly possessed by the devil) "kills God" so that all men can be "free" to achieve "apotheosis" through sexual sin and murder.
W
H
Y
are you supporting this!?