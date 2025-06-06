Fandom Pulse

NIGELTEAPOT
Jun 7, 2025Edited

the persona series takes the outright satanism and gnosticism of the "smt" series and adds in jungian "vitalist" style satanism (which is the belief that sadomasochism, rape, and then murder will ritualistically create the antichrist) on top.

jung is what crowley based his "sex magick" on.

the earliest games in the series were about attempts to use cloning to make the antichrist, or something similar.

the third game was about trying to have sex with as many high school kids as possible, while ritualistically committing suicide to summon demons to "empower" your characters, before the main character "crucifies" himself to stop a demon.

the fifth game was about finding out how the only "free" people are murderers and rapists and pdfs, and the main character (who is directly possessed by the devil) "kills God" so that all men can be "free" to achieve "apotheosis" through sexual sin and murder.

W

H

Y

are you supporting this!?

