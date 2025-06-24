Fandom Pulse

SK
Jun 24, 2025

Interesting, as always. While I'm generally okay with X-Men because it promotes virtuous behaviors like protecting the vulnerable and loyalty to friends, it is like any story men tell each other, rooted in the desire for godhood. Almost always, this desire manifests as a supremely gifted protagonist who defeats gods or other gifted men who are morally worse than himself.

A battle of moral relativism has replaced a battle of good vs. evil because being good is hard while being better is easy. All the writer has to do is make the antagonist slightly worse than the protagonist to give the hero moral authority over the villain. Grey characters become Marxist vangards through the rite of oppression, often taking the form of mere bullying or name-calling. Did someone call you a mean name? Time to punch that Nazi!

Does Garfield kick Odie off the table for fun? Sure, but he's not as mean as the Dog Catcher. Therefore, Garfield is relatively good but also delightfully gluttonous, selfish, and lazy. Gluttony, selfishness, and laziness are made good purely by showing them as "better than dognapping." This is almost always the defense of real life "good people"--they are better than murderers and therefore good. But isn't a murderer better than a torturer? (I consider child SA to be torture.) Isn't a torturer better than a hospital bomber? And so on until everyone except for Hitler is a "good person." From within a majority Christian society, Garfield was funny to me, but in this supermajority secular age of America, I find him a desensitizing harbinger of further decayed amusements that have come after.

NIGELTEAPOT
Jun 25, 2025
NIGELTEAPOT
Jun 25, 2025Edited

one cannot give what they do not have.

like all marvel comics, the story is contrived to sell to a specific demographic on a narrow topic / theme and laden with stan lee's freemason upbringing along the way. The writer ultimately determines how that base is presented, and the format doesn't exactly lead to deep storytelling.

In the 90's there was both a comic arc and a cartoon episode dedicated to Nightcrawler talking to Wolverine about Christ, which eventually ended up with Wolverine Converting and unbenownst to Nightcrawler saved Wolverine from committing suicide. It's probably the only plot thread from the 90's that is still remembered to this day.

That story could not be made today because the writers have no such answers for the questions presented, nor would they even be aware of the problem (which is why they killed off wolverine forever about 10 years ago).

To make the story you want, there would have to be a writer who understands such ideas, is willing and able to present them in an entertaining way, and able to be in the industry and hired for the job. Good luck, and the comic isn't doing that itself, just the people running it.

Nightcrawler being a cardboard cut out of Catholicism is because of the writers, not because of the story being unable to handle his religion. I would assume the comic could ONLY make sense within a Catholic Eschatology, in fact.

There is also the "inhumans" storyline where mutants are basically driven to extinction because the world is introduced to a race of alien / human hybrids that have this weird gnostic religion surrounding a space gas that is totally poisonous to mutants. The entire world accepts the "inhumans" and proliferates the gas, despite mutant protests. The mutants die off and the ones that voice their concerns are seen as pure evil, and the ones that just choose to die to protect the convenience of their new "religious minority" are seen as "virtuous."

This is also the comic series that comes after Captain America unites the Avengers and X-men, so that mutants can be fully integrated into society. During the inhumans arc, Captain America is then seen as and repeatedly called a "fascist" and "nazi" and "hitler" by the "good mutants" because Captain America wants the inhumans off the planet so the mutants won't be exterminated by space gas.

"predictive programming" ahoy.

EVERYONE hated that arc, and I wouldn't say that's an intrinsic story to the comic's world despite it fitting your presentation here. I just think you are blaming the wrong target.

