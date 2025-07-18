Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Jul 18

Probably pre-emptive damage control for him being a cuck in his own movie, but in case it's true, that's an admonishment for the upcoming Avengers movie.

Darrin
Jul 19

Mr. Fantastic leads the Fantastic Four. He is not an Avenger, much less the leader of the group. How stupid is this director?

