jmstettner
Jun 25, 2025

Pascal should know about bullies since he is one. He is constantly abusing anyone and everyone who disagrees with him. He flaunts his total ignorance and disregard for science. If only he would keep his mouth shut between takes. As an actor he is woefully inadequate. The success of Mandalorian, which made him, was so totally fan-based, green-screen, special effects. Where was his acting? He wore a mask almost all the time. It could have been anyone in that suit. Darth Vader gets acting creds for the voice actor, not the body in the suit. At 62 years of age, what passes for quality acting amazes me. Look at Hellen Mirren in 1923 and Mobland. Now, there is an actor. Pedro Pascal is a fan fad, a never-was propped up by the popularity of the characters, not his performances. Pedro, do yourself and us a favor. Stop talking.

Darrin
Jun 25, 2025

Man, Pedro is such a dummy. Decent actor but dumber than a box of rocks.

