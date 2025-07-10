Today I did an A/B test over on X to see what the algorithm was doing with the James Gunn Superman movie since i found it odd so many influencers were promoting it relentlessly. It turns out it’s algorithm-based. I’m increasingly convinced that most influencers wait to see what the popular opinion is and adopt it rather than give an honest opinion online. The results here with two posts at the exact same time are pretty telling as to what went further by a factor of 6x impressions.

