If we had a paid subscriber for every person who’s been saying “woke is dead, DEI is over,” Fandom Pulse would be the absolute king of media. It’s not over at all, none of these people have repented or changed, they’re all as deranged as before—and Severus Snape is a black man now, just like Norman Osborn, and countless other replacement characters. We’ll keep calling them out on it, don’t you worry!

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you the full time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!