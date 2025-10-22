Pedro Pascal continued to engage in the sin of scandal and push degeneracy and sin during a recent appearance at a No Kings rally in Los Angeles this past weekend.

On Instagram, Pascal shared over half a dozen photos of his time at the No Kings protest in Los Angeles.

pascalispunk A post shared by @pascalispunk

One of the photos is a rainbow fist indicating a resistance against God, the divine law, and the natural law in favor of sodomy and disordered LGBTQ+ lifestyles.



Another features a blow up baby Trump next to a sign that reads, “I am Antifa! Anti-Fascist. Anti-Racist.”

Another photo circulating shows Pascal holding and pointing to a sign that reads No Kings Only Queens.

All of these are examples of the sin of scandal, which is defined by the Catechism of the Catholic Church as “an attitude or behavior which leads another to do evil.”

In this case, Pascal is clearly promoting the sin of sodomy and homosexual acts which the Church declares “are intrinsically disordered. They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

Additionally, with his promotion of gender ideology he is rejecting the body that God provided and promoting the sin of pride. Dignitas Infinita explains, “Desiring a personal self-determination, as gender theory prescribes, apart from this fundamental truth that human life is a gift, amounts to a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God, entering into competition with the true God of love revealed to us in the Gospel.”

