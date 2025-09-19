Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
Sep 19

Yo Pedro, where were you when Gina got fired?

Reply
Share
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
Sep 19

"It's a private company! Ow! Who threw that boomerang?"

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture