Pedro Pascal continued to push gender ideology, this time doing it at the Fantastic Four: Fist Steps premiere in Berlin.

Speaking to Pink News, Pascal said, “It’s important to, you know, protect people and human beings especially those that are simply asking for the right to exist in the bodies that belong to them and in the world that they never asked to be brought into.”

“And it’s a very, very small, vulnerable, inspiring, courageous, and brave community that fills me with a lot of inspiration,” he continued. “So therefore I think it is very important to protect that in humanity. They would do that for us.”

Ironically, Pascal’s comments come just a week after a transgender activist and J.K. Rowling hater was convicted and imprisoned for 30 years after being found guilty in the United Kingdom of raping a 12-year-old.

Surrey Police reported that Stephen Ireland, the founder of Pride in Surrey, “was sentenced to 24 years in prison with a further six on extended license, after being found guilty of the rape of a child under 13, three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and the sexual assault of a child under 13.”

Pascal himself has hated on J.K. Rowling recently. He bashed the Harry Potter novelist for defending the truth that men cannot become women and vice versa back in April. . Pascal described Rowling’s behavior as “awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior” in a comment on activist Tariq Rauof’s Instagram video encouraging his followers to boycott everything Harry Potter.

He elaborated on those comments in an interview with Karen Valby at Vanity Fair telling her that he felt like “that kid that got sent to the principal’s office a lot for behavioral issues in public schools in Texas feeling scared and thinking, What’d I do?”

However, he seemingly suppressed his conscience and told the outlet, “The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I f***ing helping?’ It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f***ing sick.”

Additionally, as Pope Francis has said gender ideology aims to erase humanity. During an address to participants in the International Conference Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards An Anthropology Of Vocations, Pope Francis said, “It is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

“I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity,” he continued. “Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

What do you make of Pascal’s claims?

