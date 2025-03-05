Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight who was working on a script for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey film described working on Star Wars as “like stepping into a hurricane.”

Knight was previously brought in to work on a script for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey film after Lucasfilm parted ways with Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson in 2023.

However, it was reported that he exited the project in October 2024 and was replaced with George Nolfi.

Speaking to The Playlist, Knight discussed his experience working with Lucasfilm and on Star Wars, “I mean, it was such a great experience. And I’m not just saying this. They were great people. Kathleen Kennedy is a pleasure to work with. [Lucasfilm are] smart people who know their craft. And for me, it’s like a particular discipline in the world of writing and film. It’s this world, and you enter the world, and you do your bit, and you do your take.”

Knight also claimed that he did not expect his script work to be the final script for the film.

He explained, “And I always knew the process then moves on. So, I don’t know what of the [writing] that I’ve submitted is going to end up in whatever the next incarnation of that [movie] is. It’s just great to be there and to be part of that.”

In fact, when asked if his work will make into the movie, he replied, “I’m sure they will [include some of it].”

As far as actually working on the script for the film he compared it to stepping into a hurricane saying it was “to feel [what] it’s like stepping into a hurricane, in a way, because of the fans, because of what they want and what they feel. So you’re in this world, and you’re doing your bit in this world.

Knight added, “But I loved it. You either get blown away, or you use it. And I really wanted to use that energy to do what I do, to contribute what I want to contribute.”

Knight’s comments about Lucasfilm and working on Star Wars stand in stark contrast to Lindelof’s. Back in April 2023 he told Esquire, “I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe. I joined the Star Wars universe. I was asked to leave the Star Wars universe. So will I get back in line outside the club and ty to get back in again? Of course.”

“This movie was the Alpha and the Omega. It was the first movie I saw in a movie theater. I love all the storytelling in that world. And if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Or again, again, try as Yoda would say,” he concluded.

What do you make of Knight’s comments?

