James Gunn's vision for DC has reached a new degenerate low with Peacemaker Season 2 opening with a full-frontal bisexual orgy that would make HBO Max blush. Despite claims that "woke is dead" in 2025, Gunn appears determined to push his perverted agenda harder than ever, using beloved comic book characters as vehicles for his sexual obsessions.

The season premiere features John Cena's Christopher Smith participating in a cocaine-fueled sexual free-for-all complete with full nudity from both male and female participants. This is pornographic content masquerading as superhero entertainment, a full primer on everything wrong with modern comic book adaptations.

Nerdrotic captured the absurdity perfectly in his X post mocking the situation: "Gather the kids! James Gunn made Superman available for digital rental so you can watch it before Peacemaker! See all your favorite DC characters like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Max Lord! Along with Peacemaker who participates in a cocaine fueled full frontal bisexual orgy."

The timing couldn't be more telling as to how Hollywood has shifted their marketing to appear less “woke” but are doubling down on the same style of subversive content. Gunn launches his new DC cinematic universe with a Superman movie that barely features Superman, then follows it with a Peacemaker season that opens with graphic sexual content. It’s yet another coordinated deconstruction on traditional comic book values and superheroes as an archetype.

Gunn's Superman movie proved to be a bait-and-switch operation that focused on Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Lois Lane while Superman spent most of the runtime captured, beaten up, or sidelined. Fans expecting a Superman movie got a diversity showcase with Superman as a supporting character in his own film. Now Peacemaker delivers graphic sexual content that has nothing to do with the comic book character's actual stories.

It’s no surprise James Gunn would be pushing the content in this direction given the controversies he’s been involved iwth in the past from his tweets.

The original Peacemaker comics never featured orgies, drug use, or the sexual degeneracy that Gunn has injected into the character. Christopher Smith was created as a pacifist vigilante who used non-lethal methods to fight crime, not a participant in bisexual drug parties. Gunn has transformed a straightforward comic book character into a vehicle for his personal sexual fantasies.

The critical response reveals the coordinated nature of this cultural assault. Rotten Tomatoes shows a 98% critic rating for Peacemaker Season 2, demonstrating how entertainment media has been captured by activists who celebrate degeneracy as artistic achievement. These critics aren't evaluating the show's quality - they're promoting its ideological messaging.

The audience score tells a different story. While sitting at 85%, the rating comes from only around 250 reviews, suggesting that very few people are actually watching this garbage. The disconnect between critical praise and audience engagement reveals that Gunn's vision appeals to media elites but repels normal viewers who want superhero entertainment rather than sexual propaganda.

This pattern extends across Gunn's entire DC approach. His Superman movie received similar critical praise while disappointing fans who expected actual Superman content. His Peacemaker series gets lauded by critics who celebrate its "boldness" while ignoring its complete departure from comic book source material.

The full-frontal orgy opening is a deliberate provocation designed to normalize sexual degeneracy in superhero entertainment. Gunn knows that comic book properties attract young audiences despite it having a mature rating, making his decision to include graphic sexual content particularly disturbing.

The cocaine element adds another layer of degeneracy to the mix. Gunn isn't just promoting sexual deviance - he's glamorizing drug use alongside graphic sexual content. This combination creates a toxic cocktail that promotes the worst aspects of contemporary culture while using beloved comic book characters as delivery vehicles.

Gunn's defenders will claim this represents "mature" storytelling that pushes boundaries and challenges audiences. But there's nothing mature about opening a superhero show with a drug-fueled orgy. This is juvenile shock value designed to generate controversy and media attention rather than tell compelling stories about interesting characters.

The real tragedy is that Peacemaker could have been a compelling character study about redemption, violence, and moral complexity. Instead, Gunn has turned it into a showcase for his sexual obsessions and political messaging, wasting the potential of both the character and John Cena's committed performance.

