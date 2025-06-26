Well we had about the best book sale ever! Thank you all so much for participating. I have a horrible fever today, it’s amazing I was able to get three articles up while John Trent crushed it as always. Instead of working, I’m messing around with AI art for science fiction because I can’t focus on much. Here’s a piece of the E.A.S. Valiant from my forthcoming Valiant Frontiers from Midjourney!

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.