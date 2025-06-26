Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
Jun 26, 2025

Doesn't it ever get exhausting being a right-wing reactionary retard? None of this culture war bullshit matters.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture