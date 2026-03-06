Patrick Stewart is lending his iconic voice to an audiobook recording of all 154 of William Shakespeare’s sonnets, set to release on Audible April 7, 2026, at a list price of $14.99.

The project, titled “Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare,” features Stewart reading the entire sonnet collection and sharing reflections on his creative process. According to publisher Simon & Schuster Audio, the audiobook will guide “listeners’ deeper appreciation of the poetry.”

For Stewart, this is a return to his roots. Before he became Captain Jean-Luc Picard or Professor Charles Xavier, he was a Shakespearean actor.

The Shakespearean Foundation

Stewart spent over 40 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company, starting in 1966. He performed in productions of Hamlet, King Lear, The Merchant of Venice, Antony and Cleopatra, and dozens of other plays. His training and experience with the RSC shaped his approach to acting—the precision of language, the understanding of verse, the ability to make 400-year-old text feel immediate and alive.

“The works of William Shakespeare have been a vital part of my life since I was 12 years old,” Stewart said in a statement. “Performing all 154 of his sonnets has been one of the most rewarding creative endeavors of my career.”

He continued: “Each sonnet is unique — the audience will of course know the more famous, more beautiful ones, but all are worthy of exploration. There is so much love, humor, heart and, to this day, mystery that can be found in Shakespeare’s poetry. I felt compelled to make these recordings deeply intimate and personal, so each listener can forge their own unique relationship with Shakespeare’s brilliance and perhaps come away with a richer sense of what it means to be human.”

From Stage to Screen

Stewart’s Shakespearean background informed his most famous screen roles. Captain Picard’s measured delivery, his ability to make speeches feel weighty without being pompous, his command of language—all of that comes from decades of performing Shakespeare on stage.

Star Trek: The Next Generation ran from 1987 to 1994, making Stewart a household name. He returned to the role in four films and, decades later, in Star Trek: Picard (2020-2023). But even at the height of his Trek fame, he continued performing Shakespeare. He played Prospero in The Tempest, Shylock in The Merchant of Venice, and Macbeth in a 2007 production set in a Soviet-era totalitarian state.

His one-man stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol became an annual tradition, and he’s released audiobook versions of both that performance and his bestselling memoir Making It So.

Stewart received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to drama. At 85, he remains active, and this sonnets project demonstrates his continued commitment to the work that defined his early career.

The Sonnets Project

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart recorded sonnets on video and shared them online, connecting with audiences during lockdown. The audiobook represents a return to that project with the full collection recorded professionally.

According to Simon & Schuster Audio, Stewart provides “spirited, meticulously crafted performances of each poem” and discusses each work, ranging from “curious explorations of a particular word or turn of phrase to candid insights about feeling energized and uplifted by the material, connecting with Shakespeare in a more personal and intimate way.”

The sonnets cover themes of love, beauty, mortality, and time. Some are addressed to a young man, others to a mysterious “Dark Lady.” They’re among the most analyzed poems in the English language, and they’ve been performed by countless actors over the centuries. But Stewart brings something specific to them: a lifetime of experience with Shakespeare’s language and a voice that millions recognize and trust.

Why This Matters

Audiobooks have become a major format for experiencing literature, and Shakespeare’s sonnets are particularly well-suited to audio. They were written to be heard, not just read. The rhythm, the rhyme, the wordplay—all of it works better when performed aloud by someone who understands how the language functions.

Stewart is one of the few living actors with the combination of Shakespearean training, vocal skill, and cultural recognition to make a project like this reach a wide audience. His Star Trek fame gives him a platform. His RSC background gives him the expertise. The result is an audiobook that can introduce Shakespeare’s sonnets to listeners who might not otherwise engage with 16th-century poetry.

Pre-orders are available now on Audible, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, and other retailers. The audiobook will be released April 7, 2026.

What do you think? Does hearing Shakespeare performed by a trained actor enhance the experience, or do you prefer reading the sonnets on the page?

