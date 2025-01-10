Patricia Heaton, known for her role as Debra Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond and Frankie Heck in The Middle, put the blame firmly on LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom for the destruction caused by the LA fires.

In a post X, Heaton wrote, “The primary role of government is to secure infrastructure, make sure disaster preparedness is up to date, and protect citizens from harm both criminally and otherwise. Newsome & Co have done the exact opposite. Infuriating.”

In an accompanying video, she added, “It is just so heartbreaking to see what’s happening in the Pacific Palisades in California in Los Angeles. So many good friends who worked really hard for years and created beautiful homes for themselves and families, it’s all going up in smoke. And preventable by the way.”

“We have a mayor that cut the budget of the fire department in California by over $17 million. Fire is the biggest hazard in Los Angeles. Why would you cut that budget? There was no water in the fire hydrants in the Palisades. And by the way she wasn’t even town during fire season, a completely stupid trip to Ghana, completely unnecessary, on taxpayer funds. Maybe stop doing those trips and fund the fire department,” she stated. “This is what’s infuriating.”

Heaton then shared, “I don’t hate California. I love California. We had 32 beautiful years there and the people running the show just decimated the place. Drugs, homelessness with mentally ill people on the streets, crime — our next door neighbors were burglarized there — taxes. What are you paying all these taxes for to see your neighborhood go up in smoke. It’s so enraging that they took one of the most beautiful states, maybe the most beautiful state in the union and just continued to destroy it.”

“Gavin Newsom standing there with his hands in his pockets, ‘Oh well.’ I just really feel for everybody there. I really do,” she concluded.

Heaton is not the only celebrity to put Bass and Newsom on blast. James Woods posted to X, “This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant asshole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”

In a more recent post, he added, “It took mere hours for the ineptitude of Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass to render the Pacific Palisades a scorched wasteland. To rebuild will be a gargantuan task. The first necessary step must be to recall these two worthless political hacks. #RecallGavinNewsom #RecallKarenBass.”

During an appearance on Fox News, Shazam! actor Zachary Levi claimed that Bass and Newsom’s response was “criminally negligent.”

He said, “I would go so far as to say that it's criminally negligent because I mean Gavin Newsom has been either the Governor for five years or Lieutenant Governor prior to that for eight nine years. Some of the worst fires we've ever had in California under that watch. he clearly knows that the biggest problem that we suffer in California are these fires and by the way the mudslides that follow. And for them to do essentially not just nothing, but worse than nothing when firefighter budgets are being cut, when they are specifically intentionally not doing the work that could be done to avoid these problems, or to be able to effectively serve them when they are happening.”

Justine Bateman, known for her role as Mallory on Family Ties, wrote on X, “Newsom is the worst governor California has ever had.”

She also called on Bass to resign, “Bass should resign and Caruso should be mayor of Los Angeles.”

Mel Gibson also mocked Gavin Newsom during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, “In 2019, I think Newsom said, ‘You know, I’m gonna take care of the forests and maintain the forests, and all that stuff.’ He didn’t do anything.”

He added, “I think all our tax dollars probably went for Gavin’s hair gel. I don’t know, but it’s like sad. The place is just on fire.”

After Joe Rogan said Newsom personally ruined the state, Gibson said, “Well, it’s the same team that was up in San Francisco and came down to L.A. and they’re doing what they did in San Francisco. San Francisco’s kind of apocalyptic now. I went there and people, homeless. It’s a mess.”

What do you make of these celebrities putting the blame on Newsom and Bass?

