Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 19, 2025

Moviegoers aren't excited about movies anymore. Why? Because woke slop.

And the toys? What parent (fewer of those now) wants to blow $30 on the latest Chinese plastic crap for something they wouldn't take their children to see?

Yeah. Flush it.

Reply
Share
Proto's avatar
Proto
Jun 19, 2025

I will be honest, I dunno why people liked this film. I dunno if Transformers fans are desperate after decades of garbage every year with nothing resembling the G1 anime but T1 wasn’t it. I saw the film for 10 minutes and tapped out. They use terrible replacements voice overs for the characters and it uses the typical MCU humour that completely undercuts any real tone of the story when everyone is a lame goofus compared to other Transformers media I know. It’s a mediocre mess much like everything else and this is a good thing.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture