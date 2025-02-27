Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Feb 27, 2025

DEI was always illegal, but now companies are worried that people will be more emboldened to file lawsuits, so they are removing the evidence of anti-white male discrimination.

Michael K Pate
Feb 27, 2025

"The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race." - John Roberts, 2007

