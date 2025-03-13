Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 13, 2025

The leadership did say they are still committed to DEI, while removing the programs to protect themselves from lawsuits, but the NPC employees self-reported to the woke clowns who still demand their anti straight white male programs. If Paramount was truly against DEI, they would fire everybody who signed that email.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture