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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
1h

I still believe Skydance will move to Tennessee anyway, because of Mark Ruffalo’s continued antagonism, and Los Angeles being stuck between Karen Bass, and a Socialist as it’s choice of mayor.

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Hema Krishnan, Ph.D.'s avatar
Hema Krishnan, Ph.D.
21m

Let’s see how long all this euphoria will last. Market forces and organizational inertia, from size, will apply the brakes at some point to this monopoly.

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