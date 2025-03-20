Fandom Pulse

LumberJackAhz
Mar 20, 2025

Haley Williams use to both relevant and hot in the late 2000's. Then she did everything from posting a Topless picture, to show she is flatter then a pancake, to now making her brand political.

She is a wash up and it's sad. She had the talent to just keep her head down, but chose stupidity.

Another example of this is Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. She is doing the same stupid shït, but is more "Girl Boss Feminist".

Monkeyb00y's avatar
Monkeyb00y
Mar 21, 2025

Fake and propped up.

