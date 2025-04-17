Fandom Pulse

Apr 17, 2025

Elden Ring also has Type 1 and Type 2, and needs to be fixed. However it's worse for Palworld due to the breeding of the monsters.

At least Lord's Of The Fallen have patched it out, so why can't FromSoft and Pocket Pair?

Apr 17, 2025

A game having Body Type instead of sex is a good sign to skip it since it's woke nonsense.

