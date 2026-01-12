Fandom Pulse

Pokémon Legends Z-A was not as good a game as its predecessor Legends Arceus. The Wild Zones are not worth all that hype, the Pokédex is pointless and bare bones, most of the Mega Evolution designs are not as great as the original Mega Evolution Pokémon, and you have to have Nintendo Online to get more Mega Evolutions as well. I didn't even get the DLC

The timing here is bold, launching a TCG while the patent case is stil active. What's intresting is how the Japan Patent Office rejection of one of Nintendo's patents on prior art grounds might shift settlement leverage, especially if it creates precedent questioning the other patents in play. The TCG expansion into Pokemon's $5B+ market seems almost designed to force Nintendo's hand on damages calculus.

