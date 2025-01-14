Paizo once branded itself as an alternative to Dungeons & Dragons with its Pathfinder system, but the company is now blocking fans after its CEO was caught attacking J.D. Vance online and demanding the Vice President not play their games.

The original Dungeons & Dragons controversy came not from wokeism but from the shift from D&D 3.5 edition to 4th edition. The game was said to have been streamlined and simplified, with an attempt to make D&D feel more like the budding MMORPG market dominated by games like World of Warcraft at the time.

Paizo stepped in and made their Pathfinder game very similar to the feel of Dungeons & Dragons 3.5, which delighted players and created a dedicated cottage fanbase for their products.

However, this company embraced wokeism early on, signaling to evil LGBTQ lifestyles even more than Wizards of the Coast has done. They feature a “Pride Community Blog” on their website to push players into having games featuring disordered lifestyles. There are two characters, a disabled they/them bug creature and an asexual sorceress who are featured on the page.

According to one player, there is even a magic item in Pathfinder 2, the new edition, that you can only attune to if it’s returned to its ancestral land, apologizing for the harm it was subjected to, and make a promise to uphold its ideals in an anti-colonialism in-game rant.

Paizo came to attention after a post from the 2024 election went viral featuring their Director of Games lambasting J.D. Vance, who apparently is an avid TTRPG player and Pathfinder fan.

X user Thor Odinson posted a comparison of two tweets made by game designer Jason Bulhman that went viral showing how hypocritical the company is because of identity politics.

In 2020, Bulhman posted, “Gatekeeping in the TTRPG space is ridiculous. Our hobby is far too small to exclude anyone, no matter their experience or interest level. If you play games, you are a gamer. If you make games, you are a game designer. If you like games, you are welcome here.”

In 2024, however, he sang a different tune when he decided to gatekeep conservatives and Christians from Paizo prodcuts saying, “If Vance has played Pathfinder, I want him to send his books back. No space for fascists in our game.”

The creator doubled down after he was caught doing this, blocking anyone who criticized his post rather than apologizing for trying to gatekeep RPGs on behalf of his extreme leftist ideologies.

Thor Odinson received a block, as did former World of Warcraft lead developer Mark Kern, aka Grummz. It became a viral sensation last evening on X for tabletop gamers to try to speed run getting blocked by the developer and the Paizo business account proper.

Diversity & Dragons also did a video on the topic, letting gamers know about more instances of Jason Bullman’s wokeness. In 2020 he posted “We have an opening on our desing team at @Paizo! All are welcome to apply, but I want to encourage women and people of color to consider tossing your hat in the ring. I would love to see a big, broad swath of folk interested in joining the team!”

He was criticized for this as well but doubled down on the prospect.

Paizo has been at the woke game longer than Wizards of the Coast with their Dungeons & Dragons, and being the primary alternative competitor to new D&D, it seems they want to turn off gamers just as much as the juggernaut in the industry.

What do you think of Paizo, Director of Games, lambasting conservatives and virtue signaling to the woke? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy clean fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Dungeons & Dragons 2025 Monster Manual Gender Swaps Dryads & Hags And Turns The Incubus And Succubus Into Transgender Creatures