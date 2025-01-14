Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zee's avatar
zee
Jan 14, 2025

This is exactly why PF1 is inherently better than PF2. And why 3.5 is better than 4/5. No woke-tard-monkey-cancer being shat down your throat at every turn.

Reply
Share
William Percevault's avatar
William Percevault
Jan 15, 2025

I think he's an idiot and is driving off many potential customers with his Woke BS. I, for one, will never purchase, play, or promote Pathfinder.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture