Marvel Comics writer Deniz Camp says he’s receiving death threats for him and his wife over his controversial run on The Ultimates.

Deniz Camp became semi-famous through his work at Image Comics with 20th Century Men, which is an anti-American screed against the USA’s foreign policy in the Middle East and other Muslim nations. In an interview about the book, he immediately turned to playing the victim for his diversity, “I was an immigrant kid growing up in a small town in Michigan, and something about superheroes -- their hidden strength, kindness, and goodness -- appealed to me. I was awkward and nerdy and couldn't figure out how to connect.”

He is part Turkish, part Filipino, and looks passable as white, seeming to be a token diversity hire at Marvel to push their radical left agenda once again.

In The Ultimates, he’s done exactly that, turning the book into a far-left race-baiting screed that is a giant middle finger to white people and white culture. The book starts out with The Ultimates (Avengers) trying to assemble against all odds in this strange Maker timeline, and it seemed like there wouldn’t be too much of a problem with the book, but as usual, Marvel waits for a couple of issues to do the bait and switch instead of going full woke right away.

The Ultimates brought in America Chavez, one of the cringiest diversity replacement characters Marvel introduced a decade ago. The entire point of America Chavez is to exemplify diversity, and it’s done in this book with the ending. "A great injustice was done to you, but things will be better now," Captain America tells America Chavez. "Can you remember your name?” She replies, “America.”

Then, in a search for The Hulk, the Ultimates go to a Polynesian village where America has been bombing the islands with gamma bombs for years in experiments. There, they find a full diversity crew led by a strong, female Hulk rather than the real character. Bruce Banner is painted as an evil white man who did the bombings and created them.

It gets more ridiculous as Camp shows a full slate of disabled Hulks, which the audience is supposed to clap for and root for as they shun their white oppressors.

One issue later, Deniz Camp announced the new Hawkeye is transgender, posting to X, “There have been a lot of questions about Charli’s gender, and I’m wary to talk about this stuff outside the book itself. It feels a bit like cheating. But I know it means a lot to people, so I wanted to make a comment.”

“So, yes, Charli’s pronouns are they/them,” concluded Camp. “I didn’t want to make a big deal of it, because it’s not in the book itself, and because I don’t think Charli would make a big deal out of it in that context. But we’ll make this explicit when it’s natural to the narrative,” he concluded.

After revealing that he’s struggling with a marijuana addiction on BlueSky, it seems the writer has had some problems with fan reaction because of his insertion of politics into the stories.

While it’s fair to criticize The Ultimates and voice concerns as customers, Fandom Pulse condemns the following as we don’t want anyone to have to suffer this kind of torment over comic books.

Deniz Camp posted to X, “I've gotten my fair share of death threats, & threats to rape my wife, etc since writing Ultiamtes. Generally I let these things roll of my back, it's cheap to make death threats in the modern age. But this one, titled "please don't make me kill your wife" - is a over the line.”

The message has a picture of a woman, presumably Camp’s wife, along with a gun that says, “"Fwd: Sir Deniz Camp please don't make me kill ur wife

Please! Your comics just disgust us. I wish you could understand that! Btw, I were also in Brooklyn. I Knew how your wife looks like and her address I am serious and I am not kidding."

Camp followed up the post with, “I'm not angry or scared. it's pathetic,and also not at all credible. I'm just saying, chill out. Go out into the world. Get a life.”

He also said, “The gun photo is from some forum, it's not real. This is not scaring anyone. they are clearly not living in brooklyn. It's not deep. but this is disturbed behavior. My wife is also fine, because she's a trooper”

This kind of behavior has no place in comics and it’s sad to see people acting like this right before Christmas.

What do you think of the threats to Deniz Camp being sent over The Ultimates? Leave a comment and let us know.;

