Dec 20

The outrage egg timer metaphor captures something critical about why algorithmically driven engagement always collapses eventually. Once the cycle starts, marketers are forced to ratchet up intensity just to maintain baseline traction, which means they burn through audience goodwill way faster than they realize. I remmeber working with a client couple years back who tried to juice social engagement through controvrsy, and within weeks the signal-to-noise ratio tanked so hard that even their most loyal audience started tuning out. The shift back to fundamentals like character and structure feels like the market correcting itself, not just brands pivoting because they feel bad.

