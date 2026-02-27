It started as a joke.

With Starfleet Academy being so atrociously bad written and having no semblance of serious sci-fi to it, I’ve been posting a lot to X about the show, making fun of its nonsensical writing. The latest on that front:

It’s been growing my following tremendously, and it’s also garnered the attention of Robert Picardo, who plays the holographic Doctor on both Star Trek: Voyager and Starfleet Academy. We’ve posted a couple of articles based on his coming on my feed and ranting, usually involving subtle personal jabs at me because I noticed the poor quality of writing in the show.

One of such interchanges involved him doing the standard, “if you think you can do better, why don’t you make one?!” kind of jabs, to which I promptly replied, “Challenge accepted.”

I made a quick cover in NanoBanana of space marine types with the title Space Fleet Academy and posted it a couple of places, saying, “Should I do it?”

The response was overwhelming.

Dozens of people began saying they wanted this and that they really wanted me to work on it. I talked about it with Vox Day, a Hugo Award finalist editor in science fiction, and #1 bestselling biology author for his recent work with genetic theory, and we came up with an idea.

At this point, it stopped being a joke. We built a world with real science behind it that was some of the most interesting worldbuilding conceptually I’ve seen in decades. This wouldn’t be a parody of Starfleet Academy or even attempting to do anything aping Star Trek, but we had a concept for a military academy in a harsh environment of space, where the entire future of humanity’s evolution would be on the line.

The goal was to put out the book in a week because we wanted to show that we could quickly work and come up with something better than $100 Million in budget and years of development at Paramount, but because we really wanted to dial in the story and get the characters right, we ended up taking about a month to do so.

Now, we have one of the hardest-hitting sci-fi out there since Niven and Pournelle’s team-up with Space Fleet Academy: Year One.

We’ve named the universe and world Biostellar, as real biology plays a large part in what we’re doing, and we’re going to build multiple series that dovetail from this. Both of us have ideas which you’ll be very pleased with when they drop, but I’m getting ahead of myself.

For now, we have Space Fleet Academy. This shows life at a military academy as it should be, as it could be, with real characters and a sci-fi world with teeth. It stands as real science fiction, the opposite of what they’re doing on TV.

The book came out yesterday and is already a #1 new release in genetic engineering sci-fi. The book is here for you for a low price of $2.99, as we want people to get in on reading this and see what the future of sci-fi can hold.

Check it out this weekend here, and thank you so much for reading!