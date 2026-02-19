Oscar winning writer Roger Avary, who wrote Pulp Fiction with Quentin Tarantino, put the blame on female executives for Hollywood’s embrace of wokeness.

During an appearance on Film Threat, Avary discussed the recent comments he made on the Joe Rogan Experience where he bashed Alex Kurtzman and the various Star Trek shows he’s produced over the last decade.

Avary made his distaste for what Kurtzman did abundantly clear when he said, “[Expletive] Alex Kurtzman, man. His company is called Secret Hideout, I think. He’s going to need a secret hideout after destroying Star Trek for this new generation.”

“Starfleet Academy is an abomination. I could not get through three episodes of Discovery. It’s just awful, awful storytelling. Just horrible and they are more interested in the corporate propaganda than with any kind of personal propaganda.”

“Picard was terrible,” he stated. “It was sad, actually. It was just depressing for me.”

While speaking about these comments to Film Threat, he said, “The quality of the writing and the thoughts behind what they were doing in those episodes were just so much better than what they’re making now.”

“It almost just feels now like they’re cludging in ideas as the original intent. They’re not even thinking about social conversations. They’re just saying, ‘Hey, let’s put a confused Klingon on the show.’ Which is weird.”

Film Threat co-host Alan Ng then shared his theory that current Hollywood creatives are intentionally trying to undermine things that Gen X loved; “Those are old morals. Those are old ways of thinking. So we need to take all that stuff that Gen X loved and modernize it and correct it for a more proper world.”

Avary reacted to this by putting the blame squarely on female executives, “I think a lot of it has to do with the preponderance of female executives that are working at the broadcasters and at the studios. Listen, I’ve worked with a ton of amazing development executives. But, you know, guys, when they think about something like Star Wars, they think about it in the most basic terms, which is kind of what guys want, the sort of Joseph Cambellesque adventure with heroes and villains, and the guy gets the girl. All the simple stuff.”

In contrast, Avary shared, “A woman will generally say, ‘I’m going to fix this guy. I’m going to change him.’ And so they’re taking this IP and they’re completely rejiggering it in a way that they think works.”

“And honestly, it feels, to me, like they’re getting messaging from above, mandates from above, like, ‘Hey, you make sure to do this. You make sure to do this. You make sure to tick this box, and this box, and this box.’ And I think we know where those mandates are likely coming from. And those are the notes at the top. They’re going in and saying this is what it’s about ahead of just writing good science fiction and exploring social concepts in doing so,” he said.

He later added that the destruction of these franchises “does feel like it’s on purpose” and that the five major studios are “all run by one giant conglomerate at this point. One shadow organization that kind of runs everything.”

“So they have an agenda. A mandate, we can call it, of who they want their audience to be and what they want their audience to be. … If you show people a nuclear family, they will copy the nuclear family. If you show people trans people or gay couples or people in turmoil without families, if you show families broken apart, people will copy it. At least a third of the population is influenceable that way and probably more. Actually, since the plandemic, definitely more.”

