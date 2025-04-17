Fandom Pulse

Apr 18, 2025

There was a time when actors joined Star Wars to mooch off Star Wars’ popularity. Now Star Wars wants actors to join to mooch off the actor’s popularity!

Apr 17, 2025

Morbid curiosity sits in, upon hearing that Ryan "Fall guy" Gosling might have a part in an upcoming Star Wars Movie. I'll admit that he's a versatile actor, but really? His last two movies were Barbie and The Fall Guy. What's this movie going to be about? A Star Wars toy that dreams of serving the dark side? Or will it be about a bounty hunter on Ord Mantel who has to work as a stunt droid at a gambling casino owned by the Hutts?

Then again, either of those sounds better than the last trilogy.

