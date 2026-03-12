An anonymous Oscar-nominated filmmaker recently shared that he will not be voting this year and explained why the “Oscars have become pretty irrelevant.”

In an email sent to Deadline, the anonymous Oscar-nominated filmmaker first shared that he would not be voting this year due to the Academy’s new rules.

The new rule was announced in April 2025 and requires members to “watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round for the Oscars®.” They are tracking whether this is done through the Academy Screening Room.

The filmmaker said, “I haven’t seen even half of the nominated films, nor do I care to, because my time is far too valuable to spend watching movies I know I’d never vote for (much less be able to sit through). I found most of the films I did see to be mediocre, and nothing that I nominated made the final cut.”

“Therefore, since I don’t want to lie, I decided I simply would not vote at all this year,” he stated. “Yes, I’d like to vote for K-Pop Demon Hunters, but not at the price of watching four other movies I know won’t be as good.”

“But really, the Oscars have become pretty irrelevant,” he declared. Then to highlight this point he compared recent winners to all-time classics, “Anora? CODA? Everything Everywhere All At Once? vs The Godfather, Lawrence of Arabia, Patton? Which three movies will people still be watching five years from now? It’s all about the film, not the award.”

Not only with the filmmaker not be voting, but he won’t be watching either, “Rather than watch the Awards, I’ll probably watchin Singin’ in the Rain or North By Northwest or The Searchers — REAL best pictures which weren’t even nominated.”

The viewership numbers for the awards show have been on a downward trend since it hit a peak of around 41.7 million in 2010. Last year, the show only attracted 19.7 million viewers.

Additionally, as this filmmaker notes no one is watching the films that are nominated, but are instead watching older movies. For example, the films nominated for Best Picture this year include: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

F1 was the highest grossing film with a global gross of $631.7 million. Sinners was second at $368 million. And One Battle After Another did $209.3 million.

In contrast, the films nominated in 2010 were Avatar, The Blind Side, District 9, An Education, The Hurt Locker, Inglourious Basterds, Precious, A Serious Man, Up, and Up in the Air.

Avatar grossed $2.92 billion. Up did $735 million. The Blind Side did $309 million and District 9 did $211 million. And that’s all without factoring in inflation.

