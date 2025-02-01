Fandom Pulse

Fabio Pires de Souza Santos
Feb 2, 2025

For me it is clear that current D&D is a different game altogether from the original editions. Not only because of the changes mentioned in the article, but also due to the overall mechanics/philosophy of the game, favoring player character optimization with several distinct mechanics that play more like a modern action RPG video game (e.g. Diablo III) than traditional D&D. I am

not saying Diablo is bad, only that is a different game from old D&D. Related, but not the same.

Fukitol
Feb 9, 2025

I dunno what this Dildos & Dragqueens thing is or why anybody is talking about it. Weird shit exists on the internet.

