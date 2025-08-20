Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 20

Just put a cat and a bottle of wine on the cover, with some fem-boi in skinny jeans wearing a +2 Nose Ring of Mostly Peaceful Violence.

The Monster Manual can be renamed the MAGA Manual.

This is destruction wrought by Luciferians. Follow the money and who bought who.

twb
Aug 21

I have no problem with them putting out DnD crochet book, or a coloring book, or stickers, whatever. My problem is how they seem to be doing this instead of working to produce good, useful gaming material.

...but then again, I'm not sure they've put out good, useful game material for quite a while now, so maybe there's no real loss.

